How the STATS FCS Top 25 Fared

(STATS) – How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared on Saturday:

No. 1 James Madison (8-0, 5-0 CAA), beat No. 17 New Hampshire (5-3, 3-2), 21-0

No. 2 North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley), beat Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2), 30-14

Article continues below ...

No. 3 Jacksonville State (7-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley), beat Southeast Missouri (2-6, 2-3), 23-7

No. 4 Central Arkansas (7-1, 6-0 Southland), beat No. 20 McNeese (6-2, 4-2), 47-17

No. 5 Sam Houston State (7-1, 5-1 Southland), beat Southeastern Louisiana (5-4, 5-2), 33-23

No. 6 South Dakota (7-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley), beat Southern Illinois (4-4, 2-3), 42-0

No. 7 North Carolina A&T (8-0, 5-0 MEAC), bye

No. 8 Wofford (7-1, 5-1 Southern), beat ETSU (3-5, 1-4), 31-24

No. 9 Samford (5-3, 3-2 Southern), lost to Chattanooga (2-7, 2-4), 23-21

No. 10 Elon (7-1, 5-0 CAA), beat No. 13 Villanova (4-4, 2-3), 19-14

No. 11 South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley), beat No. 12 Western Illinois (5-3, 2-3), 52-24

No. 12 Western Illinois (5-3, 2-3 Missouri Valley), lost to No. 11 South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2), 52-24

No. 13 Villanova (4-4, 2-3 CAA), lost to No. 10 Elon (7-1, 5-0), 19-14

No. 14 Eastern Washington (5-3, 4-1 Big Sky), bye

No. 15 Grambling State (7-1, 4-0 SWAC), beat Texas Southern (0-7, 0-3), 50-24

No. 16 Illinois State (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), beat No. 21 Youngstown State (3-5, 1-4), 35-0

No. 17 New Hampshire (5-3, 3-2 CAA), lost to No. 1 James Madison (8-0, 5-0), 21-0

No. 18 Western Carolina (6-3, 4-2 Southern), lost to Furman (6-3, 5-1), 28-6

No. 19 Richmond (4-4, 2-3 CAA), lost to No. 22 Stony Brook (6-2, 5-1), 27-24

No. 20 McNeese (6-2, 4-2 Southland), lost to No. 4 Central Arkansas (7-1, 6-0), 47-17

No. 21 Youngstown State (3-5, 1-4 Missouri Valley), lost to No. 16 Illinois State (6-2, 4-1), 35-0

No. 22 Stony Brook (6-2, 5-1 CAA), beat No. 19 Richmond (4-4, 2-3), 27-24

No. 23 Delaware (5-3, 3-2 CAA), lost to Towson (3-5, 1-4), 18-17

No. 24 Montana (5-3, 3-2 Big Sky), lost to Weber State (6-2, 4-1), 41-27

No. 25 Southern Utah (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky), beat Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-4), 27-14

FCS coverage: www.fcs.football