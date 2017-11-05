How the FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) – How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 10 action on Saturday:

No. 1 James Madison (9-0, 6-0 CAA), beat Rhode Island (2-7, 1-5), 38-3

No. 2 North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1 Missouri Valley), lost to No. 10 South Dakota State (7-2, 4-2), 33-21

No. 3 Jacksonville State (8-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley), beat Murray State (2-7, 1-4), 59-23

No. 4 Central Arkansas (8-1, 7-0 Southland), beat Lamar (1-8, 0-7), 42-14

No. 5 Sam Houston State (8-1, 6-1 Southland), beat Incarnate Word (1-8, 1-6), 57-20

No. 6 South Dakota (7-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley), lost to Northern Iowa (5-4, 4-2), 34-29

No. 7 Elon (8-1, 6-0 CAA), beat Towson (3-6, 1-5), 33-30, in 2 OTs

No. 8 Wofford (8-1, 6-1 Southern), beat Chattanooga (2-8, 2-5), 24-21, in 2 OTs

No. 9 North Carolina A&T (9-0, 6-0 MEAC), beat Norfolk State (3-6, 3-3), 35-7

No. 10 South Dakota State (7-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley), beat No. 2 North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1), 33-21

No. 11 Eastern Washington (5-4, 4-2 Big Sky), lost to No. 19 Weber State (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 28-20

No. 12 Illinois State (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley), lost to No. 15 Western Illinois (6-3, 3-3), 31-14

No. 13 Grambling State (8-1, 5-0 SWAC), beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-7, 1-4), 31-26

No. 14 Stony Brook (7-2, 6-1 CAA), beat Albany (3-6, 1-5), 28-21, in OT

No. 15 Western Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), beat No. 12 Illinois State (6-3, 4-2), 31-14

No. 16 Samford (6-3, 4-2 Southern), beat Mercer (4-5, 3-4), 20-3

No. 17 Southern Utah (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky), beat North Dakota (3-7, 2-5), 47-21

No. 18 Northern Arizona (6-3, 5-1 Big Sky), lost to Montana (6-3, 4-2), 17-15

No. 19 Weber State (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky), beat No. 11 Eastern Washington (5-4, 4-2), 28-20

No. 20 Villanova (4-5, 2-4 CAA), lost to Richmond (5-4, 3-3), 22-0

No. 21 New Hampshire (6-3, 4-2 CAA), beat William & Mary (2-7, 0-6), 35-16

No. 22 McNeese (7-2, 5-2 Southland), beat Southeastern Louisiana (5-5, 5-3), 13-3

No. 23 Furman (6-3, 5-1 Southern), bye

No. 24 Western Carolina (7-3, 5-2 Southern), beat The Citadel (5-4, 3-4), 31-19

No. 25 Kennesaw State (8-1, 3-0 Big South), beat Montana State (4-5, 4-2 Big Sky), 16-14

