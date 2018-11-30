Houston DT Oliver skipping bowl game, ending college career

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver said in a Twitter post that he would not play in the Cougars’ bowl game, ending his college football career.

Oliver, a junior, announced in March this would be is last college season and he would enter the 2019 NFL draft. He is expected to be a first-round pick, possibly one of the first players selected.

Oliver played well at the beginning of this season, but missed four games in the second half with a sore right. He played last week in the regular-season finale against Memphis, but aggravated the injury. He told reporters after he intended to play in Houston’s bowl.

Oliver was a first-team All-America as a freshman and second-team last year. He finishes with 54 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.