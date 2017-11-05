Houston Baptist’s Dolan goes over 500 tackles

(STATS) – Houston Baptist linebacker Garrett Dolan’s surpassed 500 tackles in his career Saturday night, but it’s still unknown whether the NCAA will recognize Dolan as the fourth player in FCS history to be in the exclusive club.

Dolan had 16 tackles in Houston Baptist’s 24-17 loss against Nicholls, giving him 510 overall.

However, his career total comes over five seasons instead of the usual four. NCAA records had been recognizing the 58 tackles Dolan had in six games in 2013 before officials of the governing body realized during the week the stops occurred when Houston Baptist played a seven-game startup season. The Huskies officially joined the Southland Conference schedule in 2014.

Also potentially impacting the NCAA’s ruling is whether HBU opponents would lose statistics if the 2013 games were not considered countable.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Dolan, a second-team selection on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team, has 115 tackles this year. He’s reached double figures seven times in nine games.

“I think Garrett Dolan tends to be a guy that gives you the ability to make a special play at special moments,” HBU coach Vic Shealy said earlier this season. “I think he is doing that – making more plays in space – and he’s our leader. I just can’t imagine a guy probably being more capable of impacting the running game than Garrett. I think he’s been tremendous.”

The Huskies (1-8) have two games remaining. Former Illinois State standout Boomer Grigsby holds the FCS career record with 550 tackles from 2001-04. Next are Appalachian State’s D.J. Smith and Saint Francis’ Scott Lewis with 525 and 524 tackles, respectively. Both played from 2007-10.