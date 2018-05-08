Houston Baptist mourning death of All-American Dolan

(STATS) – Houston Baptist University is mourning the death of former All-America linebacker Garrett Dolan, found dead Sunday after he apparently fell from the roof of an apartment complex.

Dolan, 23, from Mont Belvieu, Texas, was found by the property manager Sunday afternoon in the apartment’s courtyard, according to Houston police. He was last seen leaving a midtown nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police found alcohol and some of Dolan’s clothing on the apartment’s roof. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is conducting an autopsy.

Houston Baptist will hold a service for Dolan on campus Wednesday afternoon. His funeral service is scheduled for Friday in Baytown, Texas.

“All of us at HBU mourn the death of Garrett Dolan,” school president Dr. Robert B. Sloan said in a statement released Monday. “He was an outstanding student and athlete. We ask for prayers for the students, staff and faculty who knew him best and especially for his family.”

Dolan, who was set to graduate Saturday with a business degree, was part of Houston Baptist’s original signing class for its inaugural season in 2013. He earned All-Southland Conference distinction in each of the past four seasons and made the STATS FCS All-America third team as a junior in 2016 and second team as a senior in 2017.

He had 477 tackles over the last four seasons – the most by an FCS player in that time. He also made 58 tackles in six games in 2013 during Houston Baptist’s non-varsity, start-up season.

“I think Garrett Dolan tends to be a guy that gives you the ability to make a special play at special moments,” HBU coach Vic Shealy said during Dolan’s senior season.