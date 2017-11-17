Hollins leads Prairie View over Incarnate Word 42-28 (Nov 16, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Neiko Hollins threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns to lead Prairie View A&M to a 42-28 victory over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Hollins connected with Darius Floyd on 48- and 28-yard scoring throws, and an 11-yarder to Khadarel Hodge to give the Panthers a 28-14 halftime lead.

Taylor Laird threw a pair of touchdown passes for Incarnate Word (1-10) in the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28. Prairie View (5-5) regained the lead on the next play from scrimmage when Dawonya Tucker ran for a 72-yard touchdown. Hollins capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hodge with 6:37 remaining.

Floyd caught 11 passes for 148 yards. Hodge had six receptions for 87 yards.

Laird finished with 287 yards passing. Daryl Brooks had four catches for 117 yards for the Cardinals.