Hollins, Hodge help Prairie View race past Ark.-Pine Bluff (Nov 11, 2017)

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Neiko Hollins threw for 410 yards and four touchdowns, Khadarel Hodge caught three, as Prairie View jumped out to a quick lead and held off Arkansas Pine-Bluff 35-12 on Saturday.

Hollins drove the Panthers 66 yards in nine plays in the opening quarter, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Pierce, and then hooked up with Hodge on a 70-yard scoring play three minutes later as Prairie View (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) grabbed a quick 14-0 lead.

Hodge made eight catches for 232 yards – giving him 723 on the season with two games to go. In the second half, he took off with a Hollins pass for 88 yards and a score. Hodge broke his previous season high by 100 yards.

Jamie Gillan kicked field goals of 31 and 36 yards as Arkansas-Pine Bluff trailed 21-6 at the half. But after the Golden Lions (2-8, 1-5) scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, had Gillan’s PAT kick was blocked.

