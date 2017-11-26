Hollins’ 3 TD passes help Prairie View beat Texas Southern (Nov 25, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Neiko Hollins was 26-of-41 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to help Prairie View A&M beat Texas Southern 30-16 on Saturday night.

Joshua Simmons had 11 receptions for 152 yards and a score and Sta’fon McCray had 18 carries for 74 yards and a score for Prairie View (6-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

After Texas Southern’s Aaron Cuevas hit a 36-yard field goal late to open the scoring in the first half, Hollins hit Simmons for a 36-yard touchdown. The Tigers’ (2-9, 2-6) next possession stalled near midfield and, after Donald Halstead’s punt pinned PVAMU at its own 17, Hollins capped a seven-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard TD pass to Ronald Collins as time in the first half expired to make it 14-3.

Archie Rice intercepted a pass by Hollins and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, but Hollins hit Zarrian Holcombe for a 12-yard score, Zach Elder made a 32-yard field goal and McCray scored on 1-yard run in the fourth to make it 30-9 with 2:20 to play.

Brad Woodard had a 46-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds for Texas Southern.

The teams combined for 30 penalties and PVAMU had nearly as many penalty yards (179 – on 17 penalties) as the Tigers had total yards (190).