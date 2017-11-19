Holgorsen leads Northwestern St. to 38-21 win over SF Austin (Nov 18, 2017)
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) Clay Holgorsen threw for three touchdowns and Chris Jones rushed for 158 yards as Northwestern State jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 38-21 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Northwestern State (4-7, 4-5 Southland Conference) which has won three of its last four conference games, closed the season with a victory after falling to McNeese 44-24 last week.
Holgorsen threw touchdown tosses to Marquisian Chapman and Jaylen Watson and Jared West ran in from the 29 for a score as Northwestern jumped out to a 21-0 lead before SFA closed to 24-14. Holgorsen hit Cameron Lazare on a 9-yard scoring strike in the closing seconds of the first half to go up 31-14. SFA (4-7, 4-5) failed to close the gap, dropping its last two games of the year.
Trae Hart caught six passes for 114 yards and a score to lead the Lumberjacks.
