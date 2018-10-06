Hodges throws for 6 TDs, Samford swamps Western Carolina

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Devlin Hodges set three school records, including six touchdown passes, leading Samford to a 66-28 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Hodges, who had eight carries for 24 yards and a score, was 44 of 60 for 562 yards, setting Samford records for passing yards and total offense. His touchdown passes went to six different players. The 586 yards of total offense is a Southern Conference record.

The senior, who is approaching a number of school and conference records, had scoring passes of 26, 23, 16 and 32 yards in the first quarter plus a 19-yard run to give the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 Southern Conference), a 45-0 lead after one quarter. After 68- and 3-yard scoring passes in the third quarter, Hodges accounted for seven touchdowns, tying the school record.

DeMarcus Ware added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave Sanford its most points in SoCon game. Roland Adams had rushing and receiving touchdowns, both covering 3 yards.

Western Carolina (3-2, 1-2) had 362 yards and four turnovers while allowing the Bulldogs’ 736 yards. Will Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third.