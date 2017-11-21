Hodges repeats as SoCon offensive player of the year

(STATS) – Samford finished in a tie for second place in the Southern Conference, but perhaps the league’s hottest team heading into the playoffs also features its two best players.

Junior quarterback Devlin Hodges repeated as the SoCon’s offensive player of the year while junior lineman Ahmad Gooden was named the defensive player of the year Tuesday in voting conducted by the conference’s nine coaches.

Hodges followed his 4,000-yard sophomore campaign with 3,592 yards in the regular season and threw 30 touchdown passes for the second straight year, guiding the Bulldogs to an 8-3 overall record and six wins in their final seven conference games. He’s a finalist for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award, given to the offensive player of the year, while Gooden is a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, given to the subdivision’s premier defensive player. Gooden finished the regular season with 98 tackles, good for sixth in the league, and was second with 15 1/2 tackles for loss and tied for fourth with 5 1/2 sacks.

Furman’s Clay Hendrix was named the league’s best coach after guiding the Paladins to a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance in his first season. The former offensive lineman also coached the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, senior Matthew Schmidt, while Mercer quarterback Kaelan Riley was named the freshman of the year.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE POSTSEASON AWARDS=

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Devlin Hodges, QB, Samford

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ahmad Gooden, DL, Samford

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Kaelan Riley, QB, Mercer

COACH OF THE YEAR – Clay Hendrix, Furman

JACOBS BLOCKING AWARD – Matthew Schmidt, OL, Furman

ALL-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB – Antonio Wilcox, Furman

RB – Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

OL – Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL – Terrell Bush, Furman

OL – Matthew Schmidt, Furman

OL – Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL – Ross Demmel, Wofford

TE – Andy Schumpert, Furman

WR – Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR – Terryon Robinson, Western Carolina

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Isaiah Buehler, Mercer

DL – Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL – Miles Brown, Wofford

DL – Tyler Vaughn, Wofford

LB – Lee Bennett, Mercer

LB – Shaheed Salmon, Samford

LB – Tahjai Watt, Western Carolina

DB – Kailik Williams, The Citadel

DB – Omari Williams, Samford

DB – Lucas Webb, Chattanooga

DB – Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB – Devin Watson, Wofford

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Luke Carter, Wofford

P – Ian Berryman, Western Carolina

RS – Chandler Curtis, Mercer