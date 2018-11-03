Hodges accounts for 5 TDs, Samford upsets Wofford 35-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Devlin Hodges passed for 399 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to help Samford upset Wofford 35-20 on its Homecoming Saturday.

Samford won its fourth straight in knocking off Wofford, which entered the game ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Hodges threw an 8-yard TD pass to DeMarcus Ware with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and added a 1-yard keeper for a score less than four minutes later, giving the Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2 Southern Conference) a 15-point cushion for the remainder of the game.

Hodges had four passing TDs. Kelvin McKnight had six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

The Terriers (6-3, 5-2) trailed the entire way after allowing a three-play, 75-yard TD drive in the first 49 seconds. But they cut a 14-point deficit to 21-20 on Luke Carter’s 27-yard field goal in the middle of the third quarter.

Wofford dropped out of a first-place conference tie with East Tennessee State with two games left in the regular season.