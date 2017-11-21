Hildebrand tops lengthy C. Arkansas list for Southland awards

(STATS) – The way Central Arkansas dominated the Southland Conference this season, it’s no surprise the Bears did the same when the postseason awards were announced.

Five of the Southland’s seven top honors went to Central Arkansas, including quarterback Hayden Hildebrand being named player of the year and defensive back George Odum earning the defensive award. Hildebrand is the top-rated passer in the FCS (181.3) after throwing for 2,768 yards and 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Odum ranked sixth in the FCS with 6 1/2 solo tackles per game and had 106 total tackles, including eight for loss and four sacks.

Steve Campbell was named coach of the year after guiding Central Arkansas to a 10-1 record, including 9-0 in the Southland with only one game not decided by double digits. Five of his Bears made the first-team offense and five made the defense, including three-fifths of the offensive line and three-quarters of the D-line. Additionally, Central Arkansas running back Kierre Crossley was named freshman of the year, and teammate John Cook was honored as the conference’s top offensive lineman.

Sam Houston State took home all but one of the Southland’s annual awards last season but only avoided being shut out this year thanks to wide receiver Davion Davis being named offensive player of the year. Davis was one of six Southland first-team selections for the Bearkats, but quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, last season’s Southland player of the year and the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award winner, had to settle for the second-team offense behind Hildebrand.

While Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State both received first-round byes, the Southland’s only other playoff entrant, Nicholls, did not have even one player on the first team. The Colonels did total 10 second-teamers.

Quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, who transferred from South Carolina in the spring, gave Southeastern Louisiana its first Southland newcomer of the year. The Lions also had a pair of brothers make the first team with senior linebacker Sione Teuhema and junior offensive lineman Maea Teuhema.

—=

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE POSTSEASON AWARDS=

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Hayden Hildebrand, QB, Central Arkansas

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Davion Davis, WR, Sam Houston State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – George Odum, DB, Central Arkansas

COACH OF THE YEAR – Steve Campbell, Central Arkansas

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Kierre Crossley, RB, Central Arkansas

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Lorenzo Nunez, Southeastern Louisiana

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR – John Cook, Central Arkansas

ALL-SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Hayden Hildebrand, Central Arkansas

RB – Corey Avery, Sam Houston State

RB – David Hamm, McNeese

OL – John Cook, Central Arkansas

OL – Gilberto Garcia, Central Arkansas

OL – Mitchell Watanabe, Sam Houston State

OL – Cade Camp, Central Arkansas

OL – Maea Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana

TE – Lawayne Ross, McNeese

WR – Davion Davis, Sam Houston State

WR – Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State

WR – Brandon Cox, Central Arkansas

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State

DL – Chris Chambers, Central Arkansas

DL – Chris Terrell, Central Arkansas

DL – Eric Jackson, Central Arkansas

LB – Garrett Dolan, Houston Baptist

LB – Sione Teuhema, Southeastern Louisiana

LB – Justin Johnson, Sam Houston State

DB – Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas

DB – George Odum, Central Arkansas

DB – Max Lyons, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Dominique Hill, McNeese

DB – Raphael Lewis, Houston Baptist

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Gunnar Raborn, McNeese

P – Joe Zema, Incarnate Word

KR – Desmond Hite, Incarnate Word

PR – Davion Davis, Sam Houston State