HBCU schools in FCS making coaching changes

(STATS) – The head coaching changes at HBCU programs in the FCS are adding up like the many losses on the field.

There have been six changes in the last two days and seven this season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences, which are comprised entirely of historically black colleges and universities.

In the SWAC on Monday, the two-longest tenured coaches were let go. Mississippi Valley State fired Rick Comegy after four seasons and a 6-38 record, including 2-9 this year. He previously coached in the conference for eight seasons at Jackson State.

Article continues below ...

Also, Arkansas-Pine Bluff announced it will not renew Monte Coleman’s contract after 10 seasons. He was 40-70 overall, including 2-29 this season.

On Sunday, SWAC member Alabama A&M fired James Spady after he went 15-30 in four seasons, including 4-7 this year. Earlier this season, A&M rival Alabama State also fired its coach, Brian Jenkins.

In the MEAC, Alex Wood resigned Monday after three seasons at Florida A&M, his contract set to expire at the end of December. He had a 8-25 record, including 3-8 this season after the Rattlers lost on Saturday to rival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic for the seventh consecutive season.

Hampton coach Connell Maynor resigned two days after the Pirates finished a 6-5 season with a 20-17 victory over rival Howard. In four seasons, Maynor had a 20-25 record.

Also, Delaware State will not bring back Kenny Carter. He was 3-30 over three seasons, including 2-9 this year.