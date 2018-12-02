Hawaii Bowl Matchup

Hawaii (8-5, Mountain West) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-5, Conference USA), Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

Hawaii: QB Cole McDonald, 3,790 yards passing, 35 touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech: QB J’Mar Smith, 2,875 yards passing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Hawaii: Rainbow Warriors, runners-up in the West Division of the Mountain West, have made a five-win improvement from last year and will have their first winning record since 2010.

Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs are one of four teams to win four straight bowl games the last four seasons. They tied for second place in C-USA’s West Division.

LAST TIME

Hawaii 44, Louisiana Tech 26 (Oct. 1, 2011).

BOWL HISTORY

Hawaii: Eighth appearance in the Hawaii Bowl (second in three years), 12th all-time bowl.

Louisiana Tech: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in school history.