ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he is taking his team to South Africa in 2019.

Harbaugh revealed the destination of next year’s trip on Monday during an interview with WTKA-AM. He says the Wolverines will visit Cape Town and Johannesburg and go on a safari.

Harbaugh took his team to France this year and Italy last year.

