Hampton finalizes 2018 schedule
(STATS) – Hampton has completed a full 11-game schedule for 2018 after searching far and wide for opponents.
In a transition season between leaving the MEAC, whose teams are not playing Hampton, and joining the Big South next year, the Pirates are an FCS independent. They will play teams from five different classifications, including six from the FCS: Monmouth, Tennessee State, Northern Iowa, Charleston Southern, Presbyterian and Mississippi Valley State.
Robert Prunty is in his first season as Hampton’s coach, succeeding Connell Maynor after a 6-5 campaign.
2018 Hampton Schedule
Sept. 1, Shaw
Sept. 8, at Monmouth
Sept. 15, Tennessee State
Sept. 22, at Northern Iowa
Sept. 29, Charleston Southern
Oct. 6, Lane
Oct. 13, at Presbyterian
Oct. 27, Virginia-Lynchburg
Nov. 3, at SUNY Maritime
Nov. 10, at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 17, St. Andrews