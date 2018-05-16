Hampton finalizes 2018 schedule

(STATS) – Hampton has completed a full 11-game schedule for 2018 after searching far and wide for opponents.

In a transition season between leaving the MEAC, whose teams are not playing Hampton, and joining the Big South next year, the Pirates are an FCS independent. They will play teams from five different classifications, including six from the FCS: Monmouth, Tennessee State, Northern Iowa, Charleston Southern, Presbyterian and Mississippi Valley State.

Robert Prunty is in his first season as Hampton’s coach, succeeding Connell Maynor after a 6-5 campaign.

2018 Hampton Schedule

Sept. 1, Shaw

Sept. 8, at Monmouth

Sept. 15, Tennessee State

Sept. 22, at Northern Iowa

Sept. 29, Charleston Southern

Oct. 6, Lane

Oct. 13, at Presbyterian

Oct. 27, Virginia-Lynchburg

Nov. 3, at SUNY Maritime

Nov. 10, at Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 17, St. Andrews