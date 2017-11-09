Hall, Peterson chase FCS records

(STATS) – Former Southern Utah standout James Cowser was outstanding at tracking down ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.

Now his FCS career records, set over the 2012-15 seasons, have been chased down.

Sam Houston State senior defensive lineman P.J. Hall has moved into a tie with Cowser for the FCS career lead in tackles for loss with 80. The Bearkats have two games remaining in the regular season, including a Southland Conference matchup at Abilene Christian on Saturday, and are expected to qualify for the upcoming playoffs.

San Diego senior defensive end Jonathan Peterson collected three sacks last week to push his career total to 38, just 4 1/2 behind Cowser’s record 42 1/2. The Toreros also have two regular-season games left, including at Davidson on Saturday, and are close to clinching the Pioneer Football League’s automatic bid to the playoffs.