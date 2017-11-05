Green’s 3 TDs power Southern Utah past North Dakota, 47-21 (Nov 04, 2017)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) Jay Green scored on three short runs and Southern Utah ran its win streak to five straight, pulling away from North Dakota in the second half to secure a 47-21 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday night.

Southern Utah (7-2, 5-1) is tied with Weber State and Northern Arizona atop the conference standings with two games remaining, but owns a win over the Wildcats and host the Lumberjacks in the season finale. Southern Utah now is 13-1 at home over the last three seasons.

James Felila capped a 14-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 1-yard run to give Southern Utah a 7-0 lead. After forcing the Hawks to punt on their opening drive the Thunderbirds marched 89 yards in seven plays, with Green punching in from the 1.

Keaton Studsrud got North Dakota (3-7, 2-5) within a touchdown, 27-21 to start the second half, but no closer.