Green leads Marshall to 35-28 win over Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Green threw for two touchdowns as Marshall beat Miami (Ohio) 35-28 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Green had 272 yards passing for the Thundering Herd. Anthony Anderson ran for two touchdowns and Keion Davis led the ground game with 76 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Green led an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive and Davis capped it with a 2-yard scoring run to give Marshall a 7-0 lead. Green marched the Herd 80 yards on the team’s next drive to set up a short run by Anderson for a 14-0 advantage with 3:28 left in the first.

The RedHawks scored on a 19-yard pass late in the second quarter to make it 14-7 but Anderson capped another long Marshall drive just before the break with his second scoring run, stretching it to 21-7 at halftime.

Green hit Tyre Brady for a 30-yard score late in the third to make it 28-7.

Gus Ragland threw for 357 yards and three scores for the RedHawks, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.