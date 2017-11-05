Grambling holds off UAPB 31-26 for eighth straight win (Nov 04, 2017)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) Devante Kincade completed 28 of 42 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns and Grambling turned back Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-26 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

Kincade had scoring passes to Darrell Clark, Jordan Jones and Marquise Kaigler in a 28-point first half for the Tigers (8-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

UAPB cut the lead to 28-16 in the third quarter on a Jamie Gillan 35-yard field goal and pulled within 28-23 when Marcus Terrell connected with Kolby McNeal for a 9-yard score 3:07 into the final quarter.

Marc Orozco’s 38-yard field with 6:07 remaining pushed Grambling’s lead to 31-23. Gillan’s fourth field goal with 2:04 capped the scoring for the Golden Lions (2-7, 1-4), who have lost five in a row.

Clark snagged five passes for 71 yards for the Tigers, who haven’t lost a SWAC game since the 2014 season.

Terrell completed 8 of 16 passes for 84 yards and a score for the Golden Lions, while backup Brandon Duncan chipped in 89 yards and a TD on 8-of-14 passing. Duncan also added 86 yards rushing on 10 carries. McNeal caught both TD passes for UAPB.

