Gophers tackle Greene facing discipline from Coach Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota offensive tackle Donnell Greene is facing discipline from Gophers coach P.J. Fleck that will carry over to Saturday’s game against Nebraska after the junior starter swung and hit a Michigan player last week.

Fleck condemned Greene’s actions following the game and reiterated Tuesday that ”internally, he’ll pay the price.”

Greene has started every game at left tackle for Minnesota (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten).

”I haven’t got any word from the Big Ten but that is unacceptable, period,” Fleck said, without elaborating on his plans. ”I’m not into one of those guys, yeah, yeah, that happens on the field, emotions run high. It’s all about controlling your emotions. If you control yourself, you can always control your opponent. The minute your opponent controls the way you act, now you got a problem, and I’ll refuse to let that slide.”

Greene was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after jabbing at the facemask of Wolverines safety Tyree Kinnell. Minnesota starting quarterback Demry Croft was suspended for three weeks earlier this season for undisclosed reasons.

The Gophers could be without two starting offensive linemen, at least to start, if Greene is held out.

Junior center Jared Weyler was taken off the team’s depth chart Tuesday, likely meaning he’s unavailable after sustaining an injury in last week’s game. Redshirt freshman Conner Olsen, who started three games in place of an injured Weyler earlier this season, is listed as the starter.

