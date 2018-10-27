Gibbons, Saxton help Savannah St. beat Norfolk St. 32-3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — D’Vonn Gibbons threw two touchdown passes and Rashad Saxton ran for 118 yards and a score to help Savannah State beat Norfolk State 32-3 on Saturday.

Gibbons was 6-of-12 passing for 79 yards with no interceptions and added 97 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Saxton scored on a 1-yard run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Norfolk State’s Josh Nardone made a 31-yard field goal early in the second but Savannah State (2-5, 1-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) answered with an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped by D’Andre Snead’s 4-yard touchdown reception.

Giovanni Lugo made a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half before Jaylen McCloud had a 22-yard TD catch late in the third quarter and a 2-yard scoring run with 6:38 to play. McCloud finished with 11 carries for 63 yards.

Norfolk State (3-4, 2-3) converted just 2-of-15 third downs and had 206 total yards.

Savannah State, which has won three in a row against the Spartans, set season highs with 293 yards rushing and 372 total yards.