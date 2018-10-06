Gerbino, Dartmouth run past Yale 41-18

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jared Gerbino ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Dartmouth beat defending Ivy League champion Yale 41-18 on Friday night.

The wildcat quarterback carried it 16 times for 152 yards and two scores in the first half. He opened the scoring with a 33-yard sneak and his 6-yard run made it 20-7 midway through the second quarter.

Derek Kyler, who entered leading the FCS in completion percentage (75.3), was 5-of-8 passing for 96 yards and one touchdown for Dartmouth (4-0, 2-0). The Big Green has not trailed this season.

Dartmouth capped the first-half scoring with 21 seconds left as Kyler found Hunter Hagdorn wide open in the end zone from 16 yards out to make it 27-10. Three plays after halftime, Caylin Parker ran for a 66-yard touchdown. Isiah Swann capped the scoring in the closing seconds with a 55-yard interception return.

Kurt Rawlings threw for 299 yards and one touchdown for Yale (2-2, 1-1). Reed Klubnik caught 13 passes for 124 yards and one score.