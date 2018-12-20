Georgia Tech signs tight end Tyler Davis from UConn

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly hired coach Geoff Collins has added a second tight end, Tyler Davis, a graduate transfer from UConn, to Georgia Tech’s class of early signees.

The addition of Davis (6-foot-4, 243) on Thursday gives Collins, the former Temple coach, 18 players in his first signing class. The early signing period continues through Friday.

Davis had 22 catches for 237 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2018.

On Wednesday, Collins signed tight end Dylan Deveney. Georgia Tech did not use tight ends while running the spread option offense under coach Paul Johnson the last 11 years.

Johnson is continuing to coach the team through the Quick Lane Bowl against Minnesota on Dec. 26.