Georgia State rallies to get past winless Ga. Southern 21-17 (Nov 04, 2017)

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Conner Manning threw for 319 yards and two scores and Penny Hart caught eight passes for 191 yards and a touchdown as Georgia State escaped with a 21-17 victory over winless Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Trailing 17-14 with 2:31 left in the game, Manning hit Hart deep in the left corner of the end zone for the final score and then the Panthers (5-3, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) held off Georgia Southern for its fourth win in the last five games.

The Eagles drove 61 yards in 10 plays to get to Georgia State’s 17 before the clock showed all zeros.

Article continues below ...

Georgia Southern had a first down on its 40 with 4:56 remaining when DeAndre Applin forced a fumble recovered by James Traylor, giving the Panthers the ball on Southern’s 31. Three plays later the Panthers took the lead for good.

Shai Werts led Southern (0-8, 0-4), throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 63 yards and another score.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25