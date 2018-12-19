Georgia signs QB Mathis as Fields considers transfer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Dwan Mathis has signed with Georgia after giving a verbal commitment to Ohio State, giving the Bulldogs crucial depth at the position as Justin Fields contemplates a possible transfer.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Fields, a freshman who was the biggest name in Georgia’s top-ranked signing class last February, was listed in the NCAA’s database of players who have notified their school of their intention to transfer. The list is not binding, but it may have been a strong signal to Mathis (6-6, 205).

Georgia has made no announcement about Fields’ plans. Coach Kirby Smart closed Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl practice to reporters. Smart is scheduled to discuss the school’s 19 signees on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday night.

Fields was the top backup this season to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.

Georgia also signed outside linebacker Nolan Smith, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the composite rankings compiled by 247 Sports.