Georgia kicker Blankenship to return for senior season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship says he’ll be returning to the Bulldogs for his senior season.

The specialist known for his thick glasses announced his decision on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m going to keep this short and sweet. Dawg Nation, I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE.”

Blankenship decided not to follow the lead set by four teammates. Wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman, running back Elijah Holyfield and tight end Isaac Nauta entered the NFL draft last week. Also, backup quarterback Justin Fields is expected to transfer.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare their plans.

Blankenship took over the kicking job in 2016, earned a scholarship and developed into one of the nation’s most reliable weapons. This season, he connected on 19 of 23 field goals and all 65 extra points to finish with 122 points.