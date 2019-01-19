Georgia hires Warren from Florida as defensive backs coach

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has hired Charlton Warren from Florida as defensive backs coach.

Warren spent the 2018 season as Florida’s cornerbacks coach after coaching defensive backs and special teams at Tennessee in 2017.

Warren, an Atlanta native, previously had coaching stops at North Carolina (2015-16), Nebraska (2014) and Air Force (2005-13). He played as a defensive back at Air Force.

Smart noted Warren’s career has been spent on defense “and especially defensive backs.”

Warren participated in the NFL minority internship program in 2007 with the Houston Texans.