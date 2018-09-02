Gardner-Webb beats Division-II Limestone College 52-17

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayln Cagle led four teammates in rushing touchdowns with two as Gardner-Webb relied on its ground game to beat Division-II Limestone College 52-17 on Saturday in a season opener.

Cagle had 117 yards on 20 carries for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Elijah Perry, Keegan Smith and A.J. Moses also rushed for touchdowns.

Limestone scored twice early in the game for a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gardner-Webb’s Jordan Smith replied with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a scoring run by Moses to take a 14-10 lead. On its next drive, Cagle scored from 5 yards out to make it 21-10 with 10:51 to go in the half.

Shai Thomas scored back-to-back defensive touchdowns in the second quarter, one on an end zone fumble recovery and the other on a 41-yard interception return of a DJ Phillips pass to stretch Gardner-Webb’s advantage to 35-10 with 3:39 left in the half.

Phillips had 194 yards passing and ran for a score for Limestone College.