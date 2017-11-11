Gaertner, defense carry Colgate past Lafayette 27-0 (Nov 11, 2017)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Aidan Gaertner returned an interception 63 yards to set up a field goal and Nick Ioanilli returned another pick 33 yards for a touchdown, leading Colgate to a 27-0 win over Lafayette on Saturday in a showdown of Patriot League leaders.

The Raiders (6-4, 4-1) have to beat Georgetown next weekend and hope the Leopards (3-7, 3-2) knock off Lehigh, which beat Colgate 41-38 on Oct. 7.

Defense was the key for the Raiders. Tyler Castillo also picked off a pass, Nick Wheeler had 1 1/2 of Colgate’s three sacks and three of the 10 tackles for losses and Lafayette was limited to 18 yards on the ground on 18 running plays.

Colgate scored on a trick play when Owen Rockett went 17 yards on a double reverse early in the second quarter. The Raiders followed with a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by Grant Breneman’s 1-yard quarterback sneak. Chris Puzzi had two field goals in the third quarter before the clinching pick-6.

