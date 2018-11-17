Fumble recovery gives South Carolina State 21-17 victory

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Duane Nichols‘ fourth-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone with 8:42 remaining gave South Carolina State a 21-17 victory over Savannah State on Saturday for the Bulldogs‘ fourth straight victory.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won five of their last six games, take on North Carolina Central in a regular-season finale next Saturday. The Tigers (2-8, 1-6) played their final game and are dropping to Division II next season.

Savannah State had a 17-7 halftime lead after touchdown runs of 2 and 9 yards by D’vonn Gibbons and a 26-yard field goal by Giovanni Lugo.

Tyrece Nick ran for a pair of touchdowns for South Carolina State, a 47-yarder in the second quarter and a 13-yarder in third quarter that cut Savannah State’s lead to 17-14 after three quarters.

South Carolina State won despite being outgained 221-155, trailing 16-6 in first downs and going 0 for 9 on third-down conversions.