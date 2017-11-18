Fulse runs for 192 yards, 3 TDs in Wagner’s 28-15 victory (Nov 18, 2017)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Ryan Fulse ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns and Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 28-15 on Saturday in a season finale.

Fulse raced 65 yards for the game’s first points early in opening quarter. He added two short touchdown runs in the third for a 28-9 lead. Fulse’s third score, a 1-yarder, came on the first play after a fumble recovery.

Wagner’s other touchdown came in the first quarter when Allaah Sessions forced a fumble that Sterling Lowry recovered in the end zone. The Seahawks (4-7, 2-4 Northeast Conference) recovered three Sacred Heart fumbles.

Kevin Duke was 24 of 40 for 377 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers (4-7, 2-4), tossing a 3-yard score to RJ Trimble-Edwards in the second quarter and a 31-yarder to Brandon Ricketts with 2:21 left in the game before Wagner ran out the clock.

Trimble-Edwards finished with 126 yards receiving on six catches.