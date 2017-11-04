Freshman Zane Dudek runs for 3 TDs, Yale beats Brown 34-7 (Nov 03, 2017)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Freshman Zane Dudek rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and Yale beat Brown 34-7 on Friday night for its fourth straight victory.

Yale (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) is off to its best start since winning eight of nine in 2014.

Yale scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 27-0 at halftime. On the Bulldogs’ second offensive play of the game, Dudek ran for a 68-yard touchdown. JP Shohfi scored on a 21-yard grab, Dudek added a 36-yard TD run, and Shohfi capped the first-half scoring with Yale’s fifth longest catch of 83 yards.

Dudek extended his Yale freshman record to 12 touchdowns, making it 34-0 in the third quarter. He entered the game ranked second in the FCS with an average of 8.4 yards per carry.

Thomas Linta was 12-of-39 passing for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Brown (2-6, 0-5). The Bears, who had their losing streak extended to five games, scored with 1:43 left on Livingstone Harriott’s touchdown grab.

