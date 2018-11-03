Fourcade leads Nicholls to 41-20 win over Houston Baptist

HOUSTON (AP) — Chase Fourcade threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores as Nicholls took an early lead and rolled to a 41-20 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Fourcade was 24-of-30 passing with no interceptions. Damion Jeanpiere Jr. caught seven passes for 96 yards and Dai’Jean Dixon grabbed five for 74 yards and a score. Dontrell Taylor ran for 104 yards on nine carries.

Lorran Fonseca had a field goal of 56 yards, a school record, and added a 35 yarder and Fourcade passed for two scores in the second quarter as Nicholls (6-3, 5-2 Southland Conference) took a 27-0 lead into the break. Fourcade ran it in from the 6 and the 1 in the third quarter to go ahead 41-7.

Nicholls racked up 616 total yards while holding the Huskies to 237. The Colonels had 313 rushing yards while limiting HBU to minus-21 yards.

Bailey Zappe hit Terry Tilllmon on a 67-yard scoring strike, Jake Blanco ran a blocked punt back 40 yards for a score and Jarreth Sterns ran in from the 1 for Houston Baptist (1-8, 0-7) which has now lost 17 straight conference games.