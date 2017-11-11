Four teams clinch FCS playoff bids

(STATS) – Tickets punched.

San Diego, Central Connecticut State, Wofford and Jacksonville State all clinched FCS playoff bids on Saturday.

San Diego (8-2) was the first team in the field, routing Davidson 63-7 to claim an outright Pioneer Football League title and the automatic bid for the second straight year. Anthony Lawrence completed 24 of 28 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns as the Toreros claimed their third overall playoff appearance.

“Our goal every year is to win the PFL championship and earn a trip to the playoffs,” coach Dale Lindsey said. “Going into the season, we knew we had a lot of new pieces to make that happen again. We had great leadership from our seniors throughout the season and had a core group of freshmen that played a key role in our success. I couldn’t be happier for our players, coaching staff and school that we are heading back to the playoffs.”

Central Connecticut State (7-3) secured its first playoff bid, rallying past Duquesne 28-27 in a first-place showdown in the Northeast Conference. Quarterback Jacob Dolegala accounted for all four CCSU touchdowns, including an 18-yard pass to Cameron Nash with 2:17 left, and Duquesne missed an 18-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left.

Eighth-ranked Wofford (9-1) earned at least a share of the Southern Conference title and the automatic bid with a 45-14 triumph over VMI. Andre Stoddard rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the Terriers forced four turnovers.

Second-ranked Jacksonville State (9-1) claimed at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title and its automatic bid for a fourth straight year, winning at UT Martin 14-7. Roc Thomas rushed for two touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ 31st straight conference victory.

The 24-team playoffs, consisting of 10 conference champions which receive automatic bids and 14 at-large selections, will be announced Nov. 19. The first round will be held Nov. 25, with games held at campus sites until the championship game Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.