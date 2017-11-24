Fortunate New Hamsphire opens playoffs with depleted Central Connecticut

(STATS) – For New Hampshire’s players and coaches, Thanksgiving felt like it arrived a few days early.

A program where playoff appearances have become a minimum expectation, the Wildcats weren’t taking their latest one for granted following a potentially devastating 15-0 loss at Albany in the regular-season finale. In the end, however, a body of work that contained wins over a then-top 10 team (Elon) and an FBS school (Georgia Southern) was deemed enough to extend the longest active postseason streak among the FCS ranks.

So what began as a nerve-wracking Sunday morning became an exultant one when No. 21 New Hampshire (7-4) was awarded a first-round home game against Northeast Conference champion Central Connecticut State (8-3), with Saturday’s winner to face fourth-seeded Central Arkansas.

“We haven’t had that reaction in a long, long time,” coach Sean McDonnell said of the Wildcats’ 14th straight playoff berth. “We knew it was in somebody else’s hands, and when (our) name came up on the board again it was just an unbelievable amount of energy and electricity in that locker room. They were just so excited for the opportunity to play one more time.”

More good fortune may have come UNH’s way with Central Connecticut entering its first-ever playoff game without quarterback Jacob Dolegala, a three-year starter and the school’s all-time leading passer. The junior was suspended along with backup center David Cinti after both were cited over the weekend for an incident at an off-campus party.

“We have a certain standard, team rules we have and everybody has to abide by them including our starting quarterback,” Blue Devils coach Pete Rossomando told the Hartford Courant. “They put me in a situation where I had to make a difficult decision.”

Sophomore Tanner Kingsley, who’s attempted only 17 passes at the collegiate level, will make his first career start in Dolegala’s place.

The unexpected switch still doesn’t figure to drastically alter the formula that’s led CCSU to eight straight wins and the first undefeated season in league play by an NEC team since 2008. The Blue Devils will try to get the ball in the hands of their two playmaking running backs, West Virginia transfer Cameron Nash (1,003 rushing yards, 14 total TDs) and Drew Jean-Guillaume (32 receptions, 856 yards from scrimmage, 10 total TDs), as much as possible behind a physical front line anchored by freshman left tackle Cameron Mignone, the NEC’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“They’ve got a good-sized offensive line. They’ve got three kids over 300 (pounds), another kid over 290,” McDonnell said. “Their running backs, Cameron Nash and Drew Jean-Guillaume, they’re really shifty and do some really good things, so you see that talent on that side of the ball.”

The Wildcats have considerably more concerns about an offensive line that’s surrendered 45 sacks, fourth-most in the FCS, and often had trouble clearing the way for one of CAA Football’s least effective rushing attacks. Those problems have become more pronounced in recent weeks, as quarterback Trevor Knight has been sacked eight times in each of the last two games and UNH managed a mere 122 total yards against Albany.

“This is something we’ve got to take a long look at, what we’re doing in the pass game, how we’re going to attack people,” McDonnell said. “I think we’ll see a different looking offensive line when we head into the Central Connecticut game.”

While momentum clearly favors the Blue Devils, New Hampshire will have both history and experience on its side in addition to a distinct advantage at Wildcat Stadium, where it has gone 5-0 this season and sports a gaudy 56-8 record since 2007.

“(Being at home) helps an awful lot because it’s familiar territory. I feel very comfortable playing in here,” McDonnell said. “But again, you’re in a whole new season now and that 5-0 (record) is erased, you’re 0-0 now. You’ve got the NEC champs up here, you’ve got a team like Central Connecticut that can move the ball on the ground and in the air, their defense is stingy. We’ve got to take care of business at our house.”

Previous trips to Durham haven’t gone well for a CCSU team that’s 0-8 all-time against New Hampshire and has been outscored 273-51 in six meetings on the road. And whereas the Blue Devils are venturing into uncharted territory, the Wildcats have 15 players who have started a playoff game, most notably Knight (2,851 passing yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs) and All-America wide receiver candidate Neil O’Connor (87 receptions, 1,1291 yards, 10 TDs).

Since the NEC started receiving automatic bids in 2010, the league champion has gone just 1-6 in the opening round. Its entrant has been ousted by a CAA member in each of the past two seasons, with Saint Francis falling 31-21 at Villanova a year ago and Duquesne edged by William & Mary in a 52-49 thriller in 2015.