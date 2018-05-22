Former UCF running back says he is transferring to James Madison

(STATS) – Former UCF running back Jawon Hamilton announced Monday on social media he will transfer to FCS power James Madison.

The 5-foot-9, 199-pound Hamilton will have three seasons of immediate eligibility remaining. He made nine starts as a true freshman in 2016, but missed most of UCF’s undefeated season last year following leg surgery. He was suspended for spring practice because of an undisclosed violation of team rules.

In 15 games at UCF, Hamilton rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns on 153 carries and caught 17 passes.

Article continues below ...

James Madison was the FCS national champion in 2016 and runner-up last season under coach Mike Houston. The Dukes program has yet to announce Hamilton’s transfer.