Former Clemson LB Rahshaun ‘Shaq’ Smith joins Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Linebacker Rahshaun Smith has joined the Maryland football team after earning his undergraduate degree from Clemson.

Smith, nicknamed “Shaq,” will be eligible to play this season for the Terrapins under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith played in all 15 games last season, finishing with 17 tackles and a sack to help undefeated Clemson win the national championship. The Baltimore native was redshirted in 2016 before notching 14 tackles and an interception in 2017.

Maryland announced the arrival of Smith on Monday.