Flyers fend off winless Robert Morris in 34-31 win

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jack Cook threw for 238 yards and two scores and Sean Prophit ran for 120 yards and Dayton held off Robert Morris 34-31 on Saturday.

The Flyers (2-0) built a 27-17 lead when Cook completed a 4-yard pass to Adam Trautman with 3:31 left in the third. Robert Morris (0-3) reduced its margin to three when Alijah Jackson ran it in from 20 yards with a minute left in the quarter. Early in the fourth, Cook threw a 20-yard score to Ryan Skibinski. The Colonials closed the scoring when George Martin threw a 5-yard TD to Eric Sherkel with 6:33 remaining.

Dayton fumbled the ball on its own 35-yard line on its next possession. Robert Morris got to Dayton’s 22-yard line when Martin completed a pass to Jackson, which resulted in a loss of 4 yards. On third-and-14, Nate Obringer sacked Martin for a 9-yard loss. Then, on fourth-and-23 at the Flyers 35, Tim Simon intercepted Martin and returned it 64 yards to Robert Morris’ 21 and the Flyers killed the clock to end it.

Martin threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns and Jackson ran for 135 yards.