Florida, Colorado schedule home-and-home series for 2028-29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Colorado have scheduled a home-and-home series beginning in 2028.

The schools announced the agreement Wednesday. Most of the players who will take part in the first game between the schools are still in elementary and middle schools.

The first game will take place Sept. 9, 2028 in Gainesville, with the Gators traveling to Boulder, Colorado for another non-conference contest on Sept. 8, 2029.

The programs have combined for four national titles and 35 conference crowns.

The Gators have been reluctant to schedule many home-and-home series outside their annual rivalry with Florida State. They face Miami in Orlando this fall and scheduled a two-for-one with South Florida that begins in 2021.

Florida hasn’t played a non-conference, home-and-home series outside of the Sunshine State since facing Memphis State in 1988-89. The Gators haven’t played a non-conference road game outside of Florida since traveling to Syracuse in 1991.