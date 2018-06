(STATS) – Florida A&M will open the 2019 season against UCF at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

Florida A&M won the only previous meeting, 19-14 in Tallahassee in 1987, when both teams played on the FCS level.

UCF was the only FBS team to finish unbeaten (13-0) last season. Florida A&M, a MEAC member, went 3-8.