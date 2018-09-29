Flacco breaks rushing record; Towson beats The Citadel 44-27

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tom Flacco ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for two more scores as Towson beat The Citadel 44-27 on Saturday night.

Flacco broke the single-game program rushing record for a quarterback at Towson (3-1), which wore throwback uniforms from the ranked teams of the mid-90’s in honor of the program’s 50th season. Flacco, younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe, had 15 carries and was 15-of-22 passing for 253 yards and threw one interception.

Flacco threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sam Gallahan on the Tigers‘ opening drive, then added scoring runs from seven and eight yards as Towson built a 24-10 halftime lead.

Shane Simpson ran for a 34-yard touchdown and Flacco’s 24-yard TD pass to Brent Richardson made it 38-17 midway through the third quarter.

Lorenzo Ward had 35 carries for 180 yards rushing and a touchdown for The Citadel (1-3). Jordan Black, the Bulldogs quarterback, had two touchdown runs including a 42-yarder that pulled the Citadel to 38-24 late in the third.