Five are finalists for Ivy’s Bushnell Cup

(STATS) – Five players were named finalists for the Asa S. Bushnell Cup, which honors the Ivy League players of the year, on Tuesday.

The offensive award will be presented to either Princeton senior quarterback Chad Kanoff or Penn senior wide receiver Justin Watson. Brown senior defensive end Richard Jarvis, Penn junior linebacker Nick Miller and Yale senior linebacker Matthew Oplinger are up for the defensive award.

Kanoff set the Ivy League’s single-season record with 3,474 passing yards, while, Watson, the Bushnell Cup runner-up the last two years, had 81 receptions for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Oplinger led the league with 11 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss and Jarvis was second with eight and 14 1/2, respectively, while Miller was No. 1 in tackles (104) and solo tackles (66),

The winners will be announced at a news conference Monday in New York as part of the festivities surrounding Tuesday’s 60th Annual National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Awards Dinner.

All five players were named to the Ivy League first team last week.