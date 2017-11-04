Fischer-Colbrie leads Pennsylvania over Princeton 38-35 (Nov 04, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Will Fischer-Colbrie threw a touchdown pass with just over a minute to play that made the difference as Penn beat Princeton 38-35 on Saturday.

The Quakers (4-4, 2-3 Ivy League) trailed 35-31 when Fischer-Colbrie capped an 80-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring pass to Justin Watson with 1:12 left to play. The Tigers (5-3, 2-3) got within field goal range on their final possession but Tavish Rice missed a 31-yard attempt.

Fischer-Colbrie finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns passing. Watson had 124 yards and two scores receiving and Abe Willows ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn led 17-7 at halftime and Fischer-Colbrie’s 36-yard throw to Watson pushed it to 24-7 early in the third. Princeton responded with two touchdown passes by Chad Kanoff and two scoring runs by Charlie Volker to take a 35-31 lead with 4:26 remaining.

Kanoff had 351 yards and three touchdown passes for Princeton.

