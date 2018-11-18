Fields powers Georgia Southern to 41-17 victory

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Fields ran for 148 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns to help Georgia Southern pull away for a 41-17 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Eagles (8-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 10-3 early in the second quarter before ripping off 38 unanswered points. Shai Werts‘ 12-yard TD run pulled Georgia Southern even at 10 with 6:35 left before halftime. The Eagles took a 13-10 lead at intermission on Tyler Bass‘ 20-yard field. Bass had a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter, making him a perfect 6-for-6 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards this season.

Fields took over in the third quarter, scoring on runs of 6 and 2 yards, and when Logan Wright raced 59 yards for a score with 37 seconds left in the quarter the Eagles had a 34-10 lead. Monteo Garrett capped the scoring for Georgia Southern with a 5-yard fourth-quarter run.

The Eagles finished with 442 yards of offense, but they had just 33 through the air. The Chanticleers (5-6, 2-5), who had just 189 total yards, fell a win shy of qualifying for a bowl game.