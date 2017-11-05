FCS teams on verge of clinching playoff bids
(STATS) – At least four teams can clinch titles and automatic bids to the FCS playoffs next Saturday as part of the Week 11 schedule.
The quartet simply needing a win are Central Connecticut State or Duquesne (they face each other) in the Northeast Conference, Jacksonville State (at UT Martin) in the Ohio Valley Conference, San Diego (at Davidson) in the Pioneer Football League and Wofford (at VMI) in the Southern Conference. Others can do the same with a win and other developments within their conference.
Some of the other pivotal conference games:
Big Sky: Montana State at Northern Arizona, Southern Utah-UC Davis and Eastern Washington at North Dakota
Big South: Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State
CAA: Richmond at No. 1 James Madison and Elon at New Hampshire
Ivy: Yale at Princeton
MEAC: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley: South Dakota at North Dakota State and Illinois State at South Dakota State
Patriot: Colgate at Lafayette
Southern: The Citadel at Furman and Mercer at Western Carolina
In addition, three FCS teams will play at Fenway Park next weekend. Ivy League football programs Brown and Dartmouth will face each other Friday night and Maine will take on former conference rival and current FBS program UMass on Saturday.