FCS team of the week: Austin Peay turnaround continues

(STATS) – Austin Peay coach Will Healy said on Thursday he’s enjoyed watching the expectations surrounding his team change during the course of the 2017 season.

After Saturday night’s 28-13 win over Eastern Illinois, the Governors are expecting to see their team in the playoff field, which will be announced Sunday morning.

That’s a stunning development for a once-moribund program that two games into the season was still trying to end a 29-game losing streak as part of a 1-47 streak. The STATS FCS Team of the Week has made a remarkable turnaround under Healy, finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record – and the losses were to three FBS opponents and No. 2 Jacksonville State, the Ohio Valley Conference champ.

With the win over Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay tied its 1977 team for the most wins in a season and set a new standard with a seventh OVC victory.

Austin Peay rushed for 325 yards and held the ball for 40 minutes, 27 seconds. Ahmaad Tanner ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyran Moore and quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall also scored on the ground.

Junior linebacker Gunnar Scholato had a team-high eight tackles to go over 100 tackles for the second consecutive season.

Of course, last year was a winless campaign.

Not this year in Clarksville, Tennessee.