FCS preseason poll release dates

(STATS) – The announcement of a college football conference’s preseason poll tends to set the already growing anticipation for the season ablaze.

Great conversation emerges no matter if a team is picked to finish first, last or somewhere in between.

July generally is the time for the release of conference polls. Here are the dates for all 13 FCS conferences:

Southwestern Athletic Conference – July 13

Big Sky Conference – July 16

Southland Conference – July 19

Ohio Valley Conference – July 23

Big South Conference – July 24

CAA Football – July 24

Northeast Conference – July 24

Southern Conference – July 25

Patriot League – July 26

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – July 27

Missouri Valley Football Conference – July 30

Pioneer Football League – July 31

Ivy League – Aug. 8