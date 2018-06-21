FCS preseason poll release dates
(STATS) – The announcement of a college football conference’s preseason poll tends to set the already growing anticipation for the season ablaze.
Great conversation emerges no matter if a team is picked to finish first, last or somewhere in between.
July generally is the time for the release of conference polls. Here are the dates for all 13 FCS conferences:
Southwestern Athletic Conference – July 13
Big Sky Conference – July 16
Southland Conference – July 19
Ohio Valley Conference – July 23
Big South Conference – July 24
CAA Football – July 24
Northeast Conference – July 24
Southern Conference – July 25
Patriot League – July 26
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – July 27
Missouri Valley Football Conference – July 30
Pioneer Football League – July 31
Ivy League – Aug. 8