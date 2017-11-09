FCS players receive Senior Bowl invitations

(STATS) – Standout players from the FCS will be among the top talent competing at the 69th annual Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The list includes two players from both the MEAC – South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard and North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker – and the Ohio Valley Conference – Jacksonville State linebacker Siran Neal and Murray State cornerback D’Montre Wade.

Also receiving an invitation, but still unannounced, was South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Many draft analysts project the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder will be the first FCS player selected in the 2018 NFL draft.

Article continues below ...

In addition, Stony Brook offensive tackle Timon Parris out of CAA Football received an invitation. He is sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured fibula late last month.

The Senior Bowl is considered the premier college football all-star game.